Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Holdings Boosted by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,265,000 after buying an additional 55,664 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 87.6% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,664,000 after buying an additional 56,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $13.07 on Tuesday, hitting $145.14. 11,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,624. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.44.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

