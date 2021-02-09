iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Bought by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2,655.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 61,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,807 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $71.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.