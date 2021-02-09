iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.82. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $94.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

