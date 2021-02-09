iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,147,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 134,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 150,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 36,197 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 135,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02.

