iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $102.62 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

