iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Raised by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.5% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

IWS stock opened at $103.05 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $103.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

