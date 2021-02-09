iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,666,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,893,000 after purchasing an additional 44,950 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 109,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 55,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000.

IWN opened at $152.00 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $151.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

