iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.2% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $227.21 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $227.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.62 and a 200-day moving average of $184.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

