iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 5.8% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $23,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,050.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 407,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $143.49 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $143.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

