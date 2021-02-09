iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $143.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $143.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

