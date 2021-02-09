iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,621. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $253.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

