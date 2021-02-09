iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,544,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,252,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $56.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.