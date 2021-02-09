iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:EAOR) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:EAOR) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.98. 260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.