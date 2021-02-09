iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Boosted by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. Condor Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,406.6% in the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 133,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,249,000 after buying an additional 129,484 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 137,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,599,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $105.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.