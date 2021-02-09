iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,727. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $251.15.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

