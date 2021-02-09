iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 691.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $656,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,387,440 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

