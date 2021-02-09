iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,985,000 after acquiring an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF opened at $55.58 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

