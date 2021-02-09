iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,985,000 after purchasing an additional 79,283 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,680 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 180,009 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 193,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 222,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 105,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $55.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

