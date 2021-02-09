iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.50.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $124.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.66. iRobot has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,784,699.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in iRobot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in iRobot by 690.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224,442 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,240,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in iRobot by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

