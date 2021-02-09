Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.40.

IRDM opened at $54.37 on Monday. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 6,029 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,414.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,212,492.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 359,579 shares of company stock worth $12,313,627 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 103.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.1% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 42,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 165.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

