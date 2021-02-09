IOTA One Day Trading Volume Tops $272.76 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 71.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $272.76 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001566 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000056 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00063643 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000175 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

