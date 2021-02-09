Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/3/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $166.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $155.00.

2/2/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $167.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/27/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $138.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $131.65. The company had a trading volume of 198,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,892. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -731.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,921.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,154 shares of company stock worth $6,875,797 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,092,884,000 after purchasing an additional 742,490 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,386,000 after acquiring an additional 321,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $772,595,000 after acquiring an additional 342,766 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,219,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $596,934,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

