Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

VTN opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

