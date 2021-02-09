Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
VTN opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $13.99.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
