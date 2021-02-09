Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 0.8% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,652,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,398,000 after buying an additional 381,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,651,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,023,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,990 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,464,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,026,000 after purchasing an additional 332,920 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,197,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,919,000 after purchasing an additional 113,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,644. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

