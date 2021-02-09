Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.37

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.37 and last traded at $101.37, with a volume of 689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.42.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

