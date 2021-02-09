Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Trading 13.1% Higher

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s stock price traded up 13.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.64. 11,945,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 29,875,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $182.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. The business had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 357.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 159,395 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Inuvo during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inuvo during the third quarter worth about $1,696,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

