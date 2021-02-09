Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 1,087 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $164.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $434.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

