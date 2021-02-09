InterPrivate Acquisition (NYSE:IPV) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.77

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.77 and last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 34773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.40.

Get InterPrivate Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition by 400.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interprivate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.