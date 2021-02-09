International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a sell rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of IP stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,350 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 18.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 9.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

