International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Drexel Morgan & Co.

Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 4.8% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

IBM traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $122.23. 52,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,420,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.58 and its 200 day moving average is $122.61. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $155.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

