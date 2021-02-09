Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives $27.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Interfor from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Interfor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Interfor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of IFSPF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.65. 2,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. Interfor has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture of wood products. It harvests and purchases logs which are sorted by species, size, and quality. Its products include appearance timbers, decking, framing, furniture, industial packaging, paneling, windows, and doors. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

