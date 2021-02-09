Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFP. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of IFP opened at C$27.61 on Friday. Interfor Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

