Insights Network Hits Market Cap of $3.60 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $23,876.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Token Profile

INSTAR is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,596,072 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

