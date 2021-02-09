Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NSIT stock opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $85.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insight Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at $141,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

