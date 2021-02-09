Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NSIT stock opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $85.58.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insight Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.
About Insight Enterprises
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.
