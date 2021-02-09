Insider Selling: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Sells 3,205 Shares of Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $158.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $162.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.37.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after buying an additional 57,751 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

