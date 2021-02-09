Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells 204,784 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 204,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $2,279,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $680.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

