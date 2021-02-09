Insider Selling: Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) (LON:MANO) Insider Sells 750,000 Shares of Stock

Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) (LON:MANO) insider Steven Cooklin sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35), for a total transaction of £1,350,000 ($1,763,783.64).

Shares of Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. The company has a market cap of £78.43 million and a PE ratio of 8.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 252.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 303.84. Manolete Partners Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 617.60 ($8.07).

Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

