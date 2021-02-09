Insider Selling: FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FDX opened at $257.45 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.