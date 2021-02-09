Insider Selling: FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of FDX opened at $257.45 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
