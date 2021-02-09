Insider Buying: Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SBH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.49. 2,257,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,397. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $17.19.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

SBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,927 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,313,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $19,292,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,686,000 after buying an additional 1,756,538 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $15,881,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

