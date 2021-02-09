Insider Buying: National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Insider Buys 18 Shares of Stock

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) insider John Pettigrew purchased 18 shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 851 ($11.12) per share, for a total transaction of £153.18 ($200.13).

Shares of LON:NG traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 847.80 ($11.08). The stock had a trading volume of 5,769,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The company has a market cap of £30.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.28. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 880.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 896.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. National Grid plc (NG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 958 ($12.52) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 928 ($12.12) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Grid plc (NG.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,009 ($13.18).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

