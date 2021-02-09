InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37. 227,397 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 205,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

IPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.45 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$25.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21.

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$10.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InPlay Oil Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.