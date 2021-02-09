Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) Shares Bought by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USEP. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USEP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.32. 8,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,941. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49.

