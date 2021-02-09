Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.29.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $74.25 on Monday. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 2.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 33,433.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,044,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,781,000 after purchasing an additional 75,286 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 247.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,227,000 after purchasing an additional 867,373 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,983,000 after purchasing an additional 364,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 15.9% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 550,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 75,466 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

