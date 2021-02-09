Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

INFI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.13.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of INFI stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.