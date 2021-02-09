Independent Research Analysts Give Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) a €140.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €131.64 ($154.87).

ETR:DHER opened at €129.80 ($152.71) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.38. Delivery Hero SE has a 12 month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The business’s 50-day moving average is €129.11 and its 200 day moving average is €106.21.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

