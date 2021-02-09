Independent Research Analysts Give Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) a €140.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €131.64 ($154.87).

ETR:DHER opened at €129.80 ($152.71) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.38. Delivery Hero SE has a 12 month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The business’s 50-day moving average is €129.11 and its 200 day moving average is €106.21.

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

