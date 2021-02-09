Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) EVP Sells $345,000.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) EVP Michael B. Hobbs sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.06. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth $473,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth $259,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 70.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

