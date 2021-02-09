Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,501,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,559 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.69% of Incyte worth $130,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 17.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 16.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INCY. Bank of America decreased their target price on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

Shares of INCY opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.87.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

