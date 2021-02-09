Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) (IHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) (LON:IHR) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) stock opened at GBX 113.58 ($1.48) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.47. Impact Healthcare REIT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 115 ($1.50). The company has a current ratio of 23.81, a quick ratio of 23.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market cap of £325.44 million and a PE ratio of 12.26.

About Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L)

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

