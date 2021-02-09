Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) (IHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) (LON:IHR) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) stock opened at GBX 113.58 ($1.48) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.47. Impact Healthcare REIT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 115 ($1.50). The company has a current ratio of 23.81, a quick ratio of 23.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market cap of £325.44 million and a PE ratio of 12.26.
About Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L)
