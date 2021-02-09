Illumina (ILMN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Illumina to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $451.06 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $453.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.68. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

In other Illumina news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total transaction of $1,692,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,393,995.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.86, for a total transaction of $548,618.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,837 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,137. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

