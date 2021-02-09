II-VI Incorporated Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) – B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of II-VI in a report issued on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.92. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for II-VI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IIVI. Morgan Stanley downgraded II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.28.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $88.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -806.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 98.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of II-VI by 25.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $504,614.80. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 109,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $6,535,269.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,707,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,337 shares of company stock valued at $24,037,891. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

